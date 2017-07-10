Google Project Bloks: Kids learn to code through interactive toy blocks

The interactive system designed by the programmers at the Google Creative Lab includes pucks, Base Boards and Brain Board. (Youtube)

Google has created playing blocks for children Google Project Bloks that would teach them how to code in an interactive manner through a tangible computing system. The interactive system designed by the programmers at the Google Creative Lab includes pucks, Base Boards and Brain Board. While blocks called Pucks are programmed to provide physical coding instructions, Base Boards read those through inbuilt capacitive sensors, according to a Futurist video. The Brain Board functions through Raspberry Pi Zero, a single-board computer that can be used for learning programming. Google on its official website stated, “our goal is to enable kids to develop computational thinking (a set of foundational problem-solving skills) from a young age through coding experiences that are playful, tactile, and collaborative.” Paulo Blikstein, Assistant Professor at Stanford University, collaborator with the Project, in a Google video said, “Young kids learn by being social, by being collaborative, by playing with things, by exploring with their hands. Taking what’s natural to them and then adding a new skill, such as computing and programming, I think we’ll have the best of both worlds.”

Computer Science Educator at Ready Salted Code, Genevieve Smith Nunes, said that Project Bloks provides accessibility for students who can not only read and write but also those who suffer from dyslexia. The project moves away from the usual way of programming with a screen and a keyboard and makes it more child-friendly by inducing collaboration with peers. Google has made this tangible computing system where the codes are physical and so are the results generated. Some coding experiments performed by the children are composing music and transferring it to a speaker, detecting temperature changes through sensors etc, according to the American tech giant.