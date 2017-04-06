Google Play Music available in India; download or upload unlimited music at Rs 89 a month



Google Play Music has more than 40 million unique local and international hits. The service has an offline playlist feature and also makes playlists based on your preference, activity and location.

Global tech giant Google has rolled out the full version of Play Music Unlimited in India. The new service enables users to stream music on demand including on radio stations. The service has been brought in the country really cheap as an introductory offer. The service, which is available in the US for $9.99/month is available in India for Rs 89 only. Google seems to be taking on Apple, as Apple Music in India costs Rs 120 per month. Even the local services like Saavn and Gaana cost around Rs 99 or more. The offer, however, is available only for a 30-day free trial period. There is no information on how Google will price the Music service after it ends.

Gooogle’s Play Music Unlimited is offering the full international library including music in Hindi and other regional languages. This service is available for the web as well as mobile. The feature was launched by Google on the music store in September 2016. But till now users were able to download specific songs or albums separately and that too for offline play only.

In the new service, Google uses its artificial intelligence and machine learning to play music according to your activities too as it ‘understands’ what you like to listen to while in a gym or after coming home from work. The service also offers free cloud storage. This means users will be able to upload 50 thousand songs by themselves. They can add personal tracks and stream them almost like how other songs are there in the library. This will help lesser known musicians to be heard across the platform.

Elias Roman, Lead Product Manager, Google Play Music said, “With Google Play Music subscription, Indian subscribers can listen to their favourite music across a variety of languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil and more. This music can be accessed from any device with your Google Account. To make the experience deeply personalised, we’ve plugged into Google’s understanding of context and machine learning to recommend the right music at the right moment based on each listener’s preference, place and activity.”

However, there is a difference here from the US version. There is no podcast available in India as of now. There are more issues in the app like currently, it offers Hindi or regional music only as recommendations even if you prefer to listen to English songs. But with the advancement of the Google AI, this feature could improve soon.

With so many players in the online music market, trying to fight for the top spot in streaming service, it is good news not only for the music producers but also the consumers. Even Amazon is reportedly planning to launch the Prime Music service in the country.