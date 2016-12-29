Google Pixel smartphones now have a similar battery problem to Apple iPhone 7 devices

This battery error is interesting because Google might be following the footsteps of Apple even in the area of device problems. But recently it was reported that even the Nexus devices were facing the same problem, which is an indication that the issue was in the Android Nougat update more than the device or battery themselves. (Reuters)

According to reports, Google Pixel and Pixel XL users are now facing a battery issue which the Apple iPhone users will be highly familiar with. Google Pixel users are now complaining that the smartphones are shutting down even when it shows a considerable amount of charge left in the device. The complaints were found on Google’s own forum called the ‘productforums’ and also on Reddit. There were other reports in 9to5Google which claimed that Google Pixel smartphones were encountering early battery shutdowns at 30% reserve battery life.

This battery error is interesting because Google might be following the footsteps of Apple even in the area of device problems. But recently it was reported that even the Nexus devices were facing the same problem, which is an indication that the issue was in the Android Nougat update more than the device or battery themselves. But the issue might get resolved sooner in Pixel devices as Google has complete control over that, unlike earlier Nexus devices where the hardware manufacturer was completely different. The issue was also complained about by users of Apple devices on many forums which led to the company taking care of its iOS updates.

On Pixel user community, a user posted, “Every time my new Google pixel gets to roughly 25% it turns itself off and claims that it has 0, despite force stopping apps using a hibernate app the battery has no issue of background apps and I’ve tried optimising it might be time to face that the phone it’s self and the fact that it keeps happening almost every day!” Meanwhile, a Reddit user posted, “My Google Pixel (32 GB), less than a month old is facing worrisome battery issues. Twice in last 5 days, has the phone shut down abruptly while I am in middle of something. In both instances, the battery was between 25-35%, and the phone under normal conditions should have lasted for at least next 3-4 hours.”

The moot question now is, whether Google will own up to the issues and eventually fix the issue, unlike Apple which has been quite unresponsive when it comes to this.