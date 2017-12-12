Google Pixel 2 XL gets massive price cut, but only for limited period; know details here

There is an additional cash back discount of up to Rs 8,000 available on both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Dubbed as one of the best smartphones of 2017, the Google Pixel 2 XL is getting a price cut for a brief period of time in India under its ‘best buy’ offer. The 64 GB storage variant of Google Pixel 2 XL is on sale at a price point of Rs 64,999. The 128 GB storage variant is listed for Rs 73,999. The pricing will be applicable for cash and card transactions at all authorised offline retailers. The smartphone is available online as well. But the ‘best buy’ discount is not applicable. On Flipkart, the Pixel 2 XL (64 GB variant) is available at Rs 73,000. Whereas, the 128 GB storage version of the phone is listed at Rs 82,000. This means that both storage variant of the Google Pixel 2 XL, if purchased offline will provide an instant discount of Rs 8,000.

Other than the fresh price tag, there is an additional cash back discount of up to Rs 8,000 available on both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The additional discount is applicable to purchases made on an HDFC Bank credit card EMI plan. Even the telecom giant Airtel has something special on offer. On purchase of the Google Pixel 2 XL, the additional data value of 120GB for a period of six months will be made available. The offer is available on prepaid recharges of Rs. 549 and postpaid plans of Rs. 649 and above.

Although, this is not the first time this month when both the Pixel 2 phones got a price cut. The smartphones were up for grabs with a price tag as low as Rs 39,999 from Flipkart last week. The Pixel 2 with an internal storage capacity of 64GB storage is priced at Rs 61,000. Meanwhile, to get your hands on the 128GB version, you had to shed Rs 71,000. The big brother, Pixel 2 XL comes with a price tag of Rs 73,000 for the 64GB option, but to get the 128GB version you will need to shell out a sum of Rs 82,000.

The ‘Made by Google’ smartphone was launched a couple of months back in October this year.

The Google Pixel 2 XL sports a single-SIM and has the pure version Android 8.0 Oreo. The device has a 6.0-inch QHD display with a resolution of 1440×2880 pixels. The processor on the phone is a 1.9GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM.

The camera on the Google Pixel 2 XL is one its best features. It has a 12.2-megapixel rear sensor with dual-LED flash. The device has a front 8-megapixel sensor. The smartphone doesn’t come with an expandable storage. It also has a 3520mAh non-removable battery under the hood. Other than a 5-inch full-HD display and a 2700mAh battery, there is no other difference in Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.