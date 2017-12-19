Google Pixel 2 XL fingerprint scanner slows down after latest Android 8.1 Oreo update? Here is truth

Many users started reporting that after the installing the Android 8.1 Oreo update their fingerprint scanner was functioning slower than it uses to do.

For the year 2017, the made-by-Google phones – the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were dubbed as one of the hot-shot smartphones. Be it the camera quality or the user interface or the build quality, both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL showed promise to be one of the best smartphones of 2017. Both the devices are known to have the fastest and the latest Android updates. However, with the latest Android Oreo 8.1 update, Google Pixel 2 XL users started complaining about fingerprint unlock malfunction.

Many users started reporting that after the installing the Android 8.1 Oreo update their fingerprint scanner was functioning slower than it uses to do. The update was rolled out earlier this month. Users took the complaint to the Pixel User Community forum as well as Reddit. For most people, the delay seems to be of one second. While responding to the queries, the Google Community Manager Orrin said that he’ll be will be working towards it and will work bug reports as well as other information.

Meanwhile, a YouTube video emerged which was posted by SertNeverdie SpeedForce shows that the delay was about 1 to 1.5 seconds on Pixel 2 XL with Android 8.1 Oreo. However, this is not the first time when Google Pixel 2 series showed problems. Many users reported a screen burn-in issue and the display getting panned on the Pixel 2 XL. On the other hand, many people complained that the phone took hours to charge fully as opposed to the fast charging technology it comes with.

In India, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are sold exclusively via e-commerce giant Flipkart. Google Pixel 2 costs Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant, and for the 128 GB version you have to shed Rs 71,000. The device comes with funky colour names such as Clearly White, Just Black, and Kinda Blue. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 2 XL is listed at a price of Rs 73,000 for the 64GB storage variant and for the 128GB variant you have to shed Rs 82,000.

Meanwhile, Google’s ‘OK Google’ hotword used to train Google’s Assistant feature now supports different voice commands. Google has started testing the ‘Hey Google’ hotword on phones back in October this year but kept the feature restricted to only a few smartphones.