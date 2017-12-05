Google Pixel 2 priced at Rs 39,999 and less on Flipkart? Yes, but there’s a catch; know how you can get this handset

Flipkart offer hefty discount on the Google Pixel 2! Get your hand on now.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone and if Google Pixel 2 is on your mind then this might be the best time to get your hands on the flagship from Google. The smartphone can be bought at a price point as low as Rs 39,999 from Flipkart. The ‘Made by Google’ smartphone was launched a couple of months back in October. The Pixel 2 with an internal storage capacity of 64GB storage is priced at Rs 61,000. Meanwhile, to get your hands on the 128GB version, you had to shed Rs 71,000. The big brother, Pixel 2 XL comes with a price tag of Rs 73,000 for the 64GB option, but to get the 128GB version you will need to shell out a sum of Rs 82,000.

Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 11,001 on the Pixel 2. This puts the phone just a rupee shy of Rs 50,000. But the online retailer is offering an additional discount of Rs 10,000 for the buyers who use credit/debit card, which brings down the price of Pixel 2 under Rs 40,000 at Rs 39,999. But the flurry of discounts continues as the smartphone can be bought with additional Rs 18,000 off as well. If this was not convincing enough, the e-commerce site is offering a Buyback Guarantee of up to Rs 36,500 when users exchange the phone later.

The offer by Flipkart on Google Pixel 2 starts on December 7 and will end on December 9. One thing to keep in mind is that the price tag of Rs 39,999 has been calculated for the 64GB variant of Pixel 2. The price will be different for the 128GB version. The discount and cashback offer by Flipkart puts the Google Pixel 2 in direct competition within the price bracket of OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 5T comes at a starting price tag of Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. For the top spec 8GB RAM model, one has to pay Rs 37,999. The OnePlus 5T is an Amazon exclusive phone which was considered a good but for the price but with Google Pixel 2 entering the price point makes a tough competitor. OnePlus 5T comes in Midnight Black colour variant whereas the Google Pixel 2 is offered in Kinda Blue, Clearly White, and Just Black colour options.

In term of looks and design, Google Pixel 2 retains most of the details from its predecessor. The Pixel 2 has a 5-inch Full High Definition display with a 16:9 aspect ratio screen and a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the phone. The Google Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch P-OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The internal specifications of both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are almost identical. Snapdragon 835 processor powers the device which is paired with a 4GB RAM. Both the phones do not have an option to expand the internal storage. Both the phones by Google get dual-frontal speakers, a USB Type-C port and a 12MP lens with OIS and f/1.7 aperture camera.