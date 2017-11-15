Google Pixel 2 price in India along with Flipkart, Airtel, Jio offers you can get; freebies worth Rs 9,999 up for grabs

Google Pixel 2. (Source: Google website)

In a bid to give Apple iPhone X a run for its money, Google launched its premium smartphone Pixel 2 last month. The pre-order for Pixel 2 started in India in the last week of October through Flipkart. Now, it is available both online as well as offline. Apart from Flipkart, customers can also buy Google Pixel 2 on Croma and Reliance Digital stores. The smartphone is priced at Rs 61,000. It is available in Black and White colour options. Google Pixel 2 comes with a 5-inch full HD (1080×1920 pixels) AMOLED 2.5D display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Running the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the Pixel 2 supports 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and comes in two variants based on inbuilt storage versions – 64GB and 128GB. The company is also giving a two-year warranty on the smartphone. However, the slightly higher price can be an issue for those desire to buy this device. Here are all the offers on Google Pixel 2 you can avail:

1. Flipkart is probably your best deal to get hands on this amazing device. India’s largest e-commerce website is giving an exchange offer of up to Rs 20,000 on Pixel 2. So, you can get rid of your old phone as well.

3. Flipkart is also giving a buyback guarantee of Rs 149 from Flipkart. Those who pre-ordered the phone will also get a free Sennheiser headset worth Rs 11,990 and extra Rs 5000 exchange on select smartphones.

3. If you decide to pay through the online medium, you can get more benefits. To begin with, HDFC Bank credit card holders can get a cashback of Rs 8,000 on EMI transaction.

4. Apart from this, there is also a no-cost EMI option starting Rs 3,389 per month and 5% discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders.

5. Airtel offers 120GB of additional data for the period of 6 months.

6. If you purchase this phone from Reliance Digital then you will get unlimited voice, data, SMS and Jio apps worth Rs 9,999 and extra Rs 5,000 exchange on select smartphones.