Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL pre-order: Flipkart offers these deals, check price

Flipkart has posted a few exclusive pre-order offers on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pre-orders will start from October 26. The tech giant will sell the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones via online and offline channels. When it comes to online, the Google Pixel 2 phones will be sold exclusively on e-commerce website Flipkart. Additionally, the Google smartphones will be sold from more than 1000 offline stores in India, the company had revealed after the global launch. If you are a prospective buyer, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pre-orders will begin on Thursday at 12 AM. Notably, the delivery of the Pixel 2 phone will start from November 1 and for the Pixel 2 XL, the date is November 15.

In a press release, Flipkart has posted a few exclusive pre-order offers on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. The e-commerce portal is offering a No Cost EMI option on the purchase of the Google Pixel smartphones. The price for the EMI option starts at Rs 3389 per month. Users can also avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on the exchange of a few smartphones. The list of the eligible devices will be revealed by Flipkart. Additionally, there is a buyback guarantee on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, valued upto 50 percent. Obviously, there are certain terms and conditions applied to the offer. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card and use it for the purchase, you can get a cashback of Rs 8000. However, the most interesting offer attached to the Pixel mobiles is a free Sennheiser headphone worth Rs 11,990.

Flipkart has also hosted a few contests where you can win a few other accessories. Five selected winners of a contest on social media will be awarded the Google Daydream View 2, new VR headset (Smart Glasses). Additionally, some selected participants can win a special packaging box designed by Google itself.

Google Pixel 2 price, Google Pixel 2 XL price: In India, the Pixel 2 is priced at Rs 61,000. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL will be available at prices starting from Rs 73,000. These prices are for the 64GB variant of the devices. When it comes to the higher end 128GB models, the Pixel 2 is priced at Rs 70,000 and the Pixel 2 XL is priced at Rs 82,000.