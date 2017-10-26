Bumper offer! Buy Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL on Flipkart to get Rs 11,990 gadget at just Re 1

Flipkart has posted a few exclusive pre-order offers on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are up for pre-order now on Flipkart. On ordering the smartphone there are several offers you can avail, including a costly Sennheiser headset priced at just Re 1. The tech giant had unveiled the Pixel phones earlier in October. Google will now sell the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones via online and offline channels. The Google Pixel 2 phones will be sold as Flipkart exclusive smartphones. If you are a prospective buyer, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pre-orders have begun. Notably, the delivery of the Pixel 2 phone will start from November 1 and for the Pixel 2 XL, the date is November 15. Also, the Google mobiles will be sold from more than 1000 offline stores in India.

Flipkart has posted a few exclusive pre-order offers on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. There is a buyback guarantee on the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, valued upto 50 percent. Certainly, there are certain terms and conditions applied to the offer. Flipkart is also offering a No Cost EMI option on the purchase of the Google Pixel smartphones. The price for the EMI option starts at Rs 3389 per month. If you have an HDFC Bank credit card and use it for the purchase, you can get a cashback of Rs 8000. Additionally, buyers can also avail a discount of Rs 25,000 on the exchange of a few smartphones. The list of the eligible devices will be revealed by Flipkart. Meanwhile, the most interesting offer attached to the Pixel mobiles is a free Sennheiser headphone worth Rs 11,990. This headset is priced at just Re 1. It is the Sennheiser CX 7.00BT Headset with Mic.

Google Pixel 2 price, Google Pixel 2 XL price in India:

In India, the Pixel 2 is priced at Rs 61,000. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL will be available at prices starting from Rs 73,000. These prices are for the 64GB variant of the devices. When it comes to the higher end 128GB models, the Pixel 2 is priced at Rs 70,000 and the Pixel 2 XL is priced at Rs 82,000.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL specs:

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL run the Snapdragon 835 processor, has 4GB of RAM and two storage options: 64GB and 128GB. The internal memory option is absent from the phones, as Google promised unlimited storage for pictures and videos which can be backed up to the Google Photos mobile application. When it comes to the build, Google has made the Pixel 2 sleeker but feels like the previous version of the Pixel. However, the Pixel 2 XL looks much better due to its 6-inch P-OLED screen and aspect ratio of 18:9. It has thin bezels similar to many other premium mobiles in the range.

The Pixel 2 features 5-inch FHD display and the usual 16:9 aspect ratio. Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL camera: Both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have a 12MP rear camera lens, along with an OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and f/1,7 aperture.Meanwhile, the selfie camera is 8MP.