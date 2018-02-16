Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL now available at unbelievable prices; here’s everything you should know

Flipkart is selling the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB at a discounted price of Rs 64,999 after slashing Rs 8,001 off the original price

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are almost five-months-old now and these smartphones have seen official price cuts along with several other cashback offers and discounts from e-commerce and offline retailers since their launch. Originally launched at Rs 61,000 and Rs 73,000, the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL India prices were temporarily slashed by Rs 11,001 and Rs 8,001, respectively, in December last year. Now, Flipkart has announced a cashback offer on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in partnership with Citibank.

Flipkart Citibank cashback offer on Google Pixel 2

The buyers who opt for Google Pixel 2 64GB will need to pay Rs 49,999 after the price cut of Rs 11,001. In addition, on using Citibank credit and debit cards, the customers can further avail a cashback of Rs 8,000. This will bring down the effective cost of the Google Pixel 2 to Rs 41,999.

The Google Pixel 2 128GB will be available at Rs 50,999 after applying the Citibank card offer. The smartphone is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs 58,999. Moreover, if you have an old smartphone to exchange, Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 18,000 depending on the smartphone and its condition.

Flipkart Citibank cashback offer on Google Pixel 2 XL

Flipkart is selling the Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB at a discounted price of Rs 64,999 after slashing Rs 8,001 off the original price, but Citibank cardholders can grab the smartphone at an even lower price by paying through Citibank debit or credit cards. Citibank is offering a cashback of Rs 8,000 on Google Pixel 2 XL, ultimately bringing down the price to Rs 56,999.

For the Google Pixel 2 XL 128GB, the customers will be required to pay Rs 63,999, which includes the Citibank cashback offer and the discount. Similar to the exchange offer on Google Pixel 2, the customers can further avail a cashback of up to Rs 18,000 while exchanging it with an old smartphone.