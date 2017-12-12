Google Pixel 2 phones get Augmented Reality stickers: Will your smartphone get them too?

Android Oreo 8.1.0 update for Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL comes with AR stickers.

Google Pixel 2 smartphones have an update – Augmented Reality stickers. These Augmented Reality stickers will now be a part of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. Currently, the tech giant is rolling out the Android Oreo 8.1.0 update for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices. Notably, the update is around 522 MB in size and the biggest addition is the AR stickers to the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Google, while launching the mobiles, had already said that the new Pixel 2 series is calibrated for AR and these virtual stickers are supposed to ensure a more fun experience on the Pixel 2 camera. These are essentially similar to the live filters on popular apps like Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat. Once the update is downloaded in the new phones, the stickers will come as a part of the camera app.

If you wish to check out the AR stickers, you will have to open the camera app and go to AR Stickers mode. Here you can select a sticker pack. Once you have picked one,you can just drop them into the scene. You can also move, resize and rotate the stickers. Interestingly, each AR sticker can interact with other characters in the scene as well. Google has promised more AR Sticker packs than currently available. The AR stickers include characters from movies like Star Wars, TV shows like Netflix’s Stranger Things. You can add several interesting characters from them. Additionally, the stickers also include animated AR balloons, cake, and more.

The new Android Oreo 8.1 update has added the Google Lens to the Assistant on the Pixel 2 smartphones. Yoy can now just activate the Assistant and Lens will be displayed as one of the options. The Google Lens helps in identifying buildings, roads, and even famous paintings, and more. It provides information to the user in real-time. Google Assistant on Pixel 2 will also give users the option of broadcast their voice from the phone to the Google Home devices. The Assistant also gets support for new languages, including Spanish and Italian.

Additionally, the Android Oreo 8.1 comes with SmartSelect. This feature recognises text when long pressed, highlights the relevant words, and then recommends a next logical step via a suggested app. For instance, it will take a user to the Google Maps app, if it detects that an address was copied. Google says this feature is powered by machine learning. SmartSelect can recognise addresses, phone numbers, email addresses and more.