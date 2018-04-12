Google officially discontinues sale of Pixel and Pixel XL on storefronts

Google later confirmed this to Digital Trends.

Google has removed the original first-generation Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones from its Google Store, media reported.

First spotted by Android Police, the landing page for the 2016 Pixels on Google Store now redirects to another page with just two links — Pixel 2 and accessories for the Pixel 2.

“The Pixel had a good run, and it probably wasn’t selling a lot of units. Google knocked a bit off the price of the first-gen phone after the Pixel 2 launched, but it still started at $549. The Pixel 2 was just $100 more,” the report added.

“Some third-party retailers are still selling the phone, though we’re not sure how much longer that will last. Currently, Amazon is selling both new and refurbished versions of the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL,” reported Digital Trends.

India was among the first six countries where Pixel was launched in October 2016, starting at Rs 57,000.

Pixel was the first smartphone with Google Assistant — a built-in AI programme that works as an intelligent personal assistant and knowledge navigator like Apple’s “Siri”.

Pixel came pre-installed with Google Duo video calling app and messaging app Allo.

Pixel smartphones were fitted with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 821 Quad core (2×2.15 Ghz and 2×1.6 Ghz) processors and 4GB RAM.

Google shipped 3.9 million Pixel and Pixel 2 devices in 2017 which is nearly double the units it sold in 2016.

According to Francisco Jeronimo, Research Director at International Data Corporation (IDC), “#GooglePixel shipments continue to grow, but they still represent a tiny portion of the smartphone market”.

Google launched its flagship Pixel 2 smartphone in India in November 2017 at a starting price of Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant.

According to media reports, the company is set to launch Pixel 3 in 2018.