Google Maps updated with new look and features; how you can benefit

The company has updated sections such as driving, navigation, transit and explore maps to highlight information that is the most relevant to users. (blog.google)

For everyone who travels a lot by the road can confirm that the only dreaded part they deal with are the traffic jams. But thanks to Google Maps, traveling around the city has become a lot less of a hassle. The application provides real-time traffic update and also provides alternate routes to save time. The application already has an intuitive user interface but Gooogle feels that it can be made better.

On Wednesday, Google announced that the company will be rolling out a new design for Maps application. The company has updated sections such as driving, navigation, transit and explore maps to highlight information that is the most relevant to users.

Google even updated the color scheme and has added new icons. This has been done in order to help its users to quickly identify the places of interest they are looking at.

The blog post from Google read,”We’ve updated our color scheme and added new icons to help you quickly identify exactly what kind of the point of interest you’re looking at. Places like a cafe, church, museum or hospital will have a designated color and icon so that it’s easy to find that type of destination on the map.”

Google is known to update their products which not only provides useful insights but are helpful in daily life. The new Maps will be seen in the application on Android devices and also on the website. But all the new additions in the Maps will be seen in the next few weeks. In fact, these changes will be seen in all Google products that use Google Maps in some way like – Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Earth and Android Auto among other.

As of now, Google Maps lets you a visit to Saturn’s moons such as Iapetus, Rhea or Enceladus, Dione, also one can visit Jupiter’s moon Ganymede and Europa. The latest addition to planet series, Pluto, has tickled Google engineers brains. The company has added to its lineup imagery of Pluto. The imagery of Venus and several moons have been added which is easier to find in Maps.

