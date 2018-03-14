Google Maps goes ‘desi’: Three new features and how they will benefit Indians

Ever since Google began localising its features in India, it has come out with useful offerings aimed at Indian users. (Source: Reuters)

Google on Tuesday expanded its suite of local features on the Google Maps app. Google Maps now supports Plus Codes that will allow users to create a simple geographical reference point for a particular residential address so as to make locating it easier. In addition, Google Maps has been updated with ‘Add an Address’ feature that will allow the users to manually enter an address that will be searchable across the Maps after verification. Moreover, Google Maps now supports six additional Indian languages that include Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Ever since Google began localising its features in India, it has come out with useful offerings aimed at Indian users. The new Plus Codes feature launched by Google leaves out the complexity of Indian addresses that are unique in formats and vary across regions and locales. Instead of mapping all the addresses, Google has introduced the Plus Codes that signify a relevant geographical location of an address based on its coordinates. The code comprises of ‘6-character + City’ that can be created, shared, and located on Google Maps by anyone.

For example, you can drop the location pin anywhere on the map, just swipe the info card up and copy the Plus Code of the locations by tapping on it. You can now share this code with anyone to let them know the exact location, in addition to making a search for the location on Google. This ensures that the location you want to share is accurate, rather than a vaguely reported location that may make the other person welter unnecessarily.

Next up is the Add an Address feature that has been introduced to allow manual inputs of the address data. You can now simply add the exact address to any house, shop, landmark, and building to the Google’s database. However, the addresses will be subject to verification, after which only it will be indexed for searches. On top of that, Google is now simplifying the estimate locations with the Smart Address Search feature. This feature will inform users of the estimate or approximately close locations when they are not sure of the exact addresses on Maps.

The prime utility of these three features is enabling the users to make more out of the Google Maps, leveraging it potential to localisation in India further. Other Google apps such as Search, Assistant, YouTube, and UPI-based Tez more recently, have already received significant changes with respect to what features Indian users would prefer in them. “India continues to inspire us, and pushes us to reimagine what Maps can do for people,” said Suren Ruhela, Director, Google Maps Next Billion Users laying emphasis on the efforts that the company has carried out to elevate its India-centric offerings.