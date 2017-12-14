Google Maps Go app now available for download: How to use lite version that uses less internet

Google Maps Go app has joined other applications like Files Go and Google Go.

Google recently launched the Maps Go app and it is now available for download. You can install Google Maps Go app from Android’s Google Play Store. Recently, at an event in New Delhi, Google announced the Android Oreo (Go edition). It is essentially an operating system that works smoothly even for smartphones with 512MB to 1GB RAM. The new Maps Go app is part of Google’s lineup of lightweight apps that will slowly become available for such devices. The Google Maps Go app has joined other applications like Files Go and Google Go. Google had recently made these available for download on the Play Store. Google has said that many other lightweight Go versions of apps like Google Assistant and Gmail can be expected soon.

The Google Maps Go app is now available exclusively for Android phones. The phones should be running Android 4.1 or higher. They should also have a RAM capacity of 1GB or lower. It should be noted that only Files Go is available for smartphones with higher RAM. Meanwhile, others such as Google Maps Go, Gmail Go can only be accessed from the Play Store on low-RAM devices. The Google Maps Go app basically gives a shortcut to the Progressive Web App (PWA) version of Google Maps, according to an Android Police report.

The Google Maps Go version that is accessible on mobiles, offers similar features as the main app, including detecting your location, providing you with directions, and traffic information for cars, public transit, and walking. The app has support for 70 countries and claims to occupy very little space on your phone.

Google evidently plans to to bring the Indian masses to on the Internet. Android Oreo (Go edition) has been launched with a clear focus on the Indian market in a hope to get millions of users to experience Android on affordable hardware.