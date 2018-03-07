Google Lens to be available for all android devices! Check how to get, features and more

Google Lens has been one of the most talked about features on the Google Pixel 2.

Google Lens has been one of the most talked about features on the Google Pixel 2. The feature allows a user to just point to any object, and the Google Lens will read what that object is and provide relevant information. Till now, this feature was restricted to Google Pixel 2, but the tech giant is now planning to roll out the feature for all Android phones via the Photos app. The company has also confirmed that it will subsequently be made available to the iOS users as well. However, there still has not been any clear timeline about when the feature will come out.

Google Lens feature requires you have to point your camera from the Assistant towards, say a famous monument or painting, and it will inform you what the subject is and provide details about it. The feature is advanced enough to show the name, directions to the monument and so on. One of the features of the Google Lens is that it has the ability to make a contact with a business card when scanned. On the Pixel 2, the option was seen in the Google Photos and Google Assistant app.

On March 6, Google Photos tweeted that they will be coming out with the feature on various Android devices. The tweet read: “Rolling out today, Android users can try Google Lens to do things like create a contact from a business card or get more info about a famous landmark. To start, make sure you have the latest version of the Google Photos app for Android: http://goo.gl/8ZXW7a Coming soon to iOS”

So far, the timeline on when Google Lens will be available is not known, but the company has said that they will release the feature in batches. Some of the Android users can see the feature now, and rest of the users will be able to see the feature pop up very soon.