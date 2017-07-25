Google launches final developer preview of Android O

The update, titled ‘Android O’, is reportedly similar to the Android Nougat, apart from a few minor changes, reports TechCrunch. (Reuters)

Nearly two months ahead of the scheduled launch of the latest Android update on September 22 this year, Google has unveiled the fourth and final developer preview of the latest version of its mobile operating system. The update, titled ‘Android O’, is reportedly similar to the Android Nougat, apart from a few minor changes, reports TechCrunch. With the latest update, Google aims to give developers a chance to check the functioning of their apps prior to the official launch. The Android Support Library (version 26.0.0) is being considered for the same. The latest update on the platform is said to enable greater notification support, with a hoard of new features playing with minimal usage of the phone’s battery life.

For users and developers, the new version of Android brings better notifications support across the OS, picture-in-picture support, auto fill and more. There also are new features that are meant to optimize your phone’s battery. The final APIs for Android O arrived with the third preview release, with a focus on incremental updates and stability. All of the major Android SDKs, tools and the Android Emulator will get minor version bumps in the next few days. The Google Play store is now also open for apps that are compiled against the latest API. The Android O developer preview is now available as an update for regular users, for Google’s Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and the Nexus Player.