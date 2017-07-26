Google launches Facebook like safety check feature SOS Alert; all you need to know

The new feature will have information including news stories, emergency contact numbers, related websites and updates from local officials on the ground level. (Image: Google/ Twitter)

With the intention to bring all relevant information during emergency situations such as fires, floods, terrorism and natural disasters on its search results and Maps locations, technology major Google has launched a new feature called ‘SOS Alerts’ . The new feature will have information including news stories, emergency contact numbers, related websites and updates from local officials on the ground level. The facility also allows users to trigger mobile notifications to those near to the affected locations. As per a report by Verge, Google is now seeking partners’ help improve the services, rather than using an automated process.

However, working on the enhancement manually also means that Google’s teams will have to pick and choose which events get SOS Alerts and its priority. The tech giant has also stated that it is not going to cover everything under SOS Alert. “While we can’t guarantee that you’ll see an SOS Alert for every major crisis, we aim to make them available more broadly over time,” read the company’s help page.

It is also being reported that Google might be planning to cover terror attacks as well, as its help site also mentioned that alerts may appear for a ‘human-caused crisis.’

If you are struck in an affected area, a new SOS Alert icon will be displayed on the location where the crisis has taken place. After tapping on the SOS Alert icon, a new card will pop up with all related websites, helpful phone numbers and even the real-time traffic updates for closures of roads and more, the help page revealed.

Even if you are not in the affected area of the crisis, but still want to stay updated on what is happening around, the feature will give you different SOS Alert that will reflect a chronological sum-up of everything happening around the vicinity in addition to related URLs to donate to charities and relief programs, it said.

Similar services were introduced by social networking giant Facebook some time back to let its users inform their friends and relatives that they are safe during the time of such disasters. However, the feature couldn’t gain much traction as several instances came where the app started giving alerts under ‘inappropriate’ circumstances.