Google launches Areo: Food delivery and Home services app in India

Google Areo: Users can download the app which is available on the Google Play Store.

Global tech giant Google continues its bet on India, as it has launched Areo, a single app for food delivery and home services in India. Users can download the app which is available on the Google Play Store. The app is already in function in two cities, Mumbai and Bangalore. Google has reportedly signed up with local partners like UrbanCLap for home services and for food delivery it has tied up with Faasos, Box8 and Freshmenu. Users will now be able to find and schedule appointments with plumbers, electricians and cooks and other such people through UrbanClap. The Areo app also has a curation of user reviews for all these services.

Google’s new app can be a big hit in India, as such apps make the lives easier by being a one stop solution to find people who can do your chores, whether it is a leaking pipe or your laundry. Google says that the Areo offers thousands of services. People will be able to schedule visits as well as pay for them directly through the app. Currently, there is no web client or iPhone app for Areo. Right now, however, just a handful of such services are listed on the app.

It will be fascinating to see how the launch of Areo will benefit the current app ecosystem in the country by catering to local needs. Interestingly, hyperlocal services were in demand a while back but later started to fade out because of losses and difficult to stay in business. A Factor Daily report said that over 650 food technology start-ups and hyperlocal companies, including the likes of UrbanClap and Housejoy, have raised $180 million last year from investors in India.

Recently, when Google CEO Sundar Pichai came to India, he said the country is the testbed for several of Google services. The tech major has recently been focussing on India as it has been introducing a number of apps and services like YouTube Go, Google Play Music Unlimited, carrier billing in the Google Play store and a public toilet locator on Maps for the Delhi-NCR region.