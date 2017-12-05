Google invests in Indian startup Dunzo: Here’s how the app can help you get things done

Google’s investment in Dunzo app is part of its Next Billion Users project.

Google has backed an Indian startup called Dunzo. The software giant has made its first direct investment in the Bangalore-based daily tasks management app. The app is run by Dunzo Digital Pvt Ltd. Google has invested $10 million to 12 million in the hyperlocal startup, according to The Economic Times. The investment is part of Google’s Next Billion Users project. The startup has plans to expand its business in other cities across India. The mobile app helps the users with various kinds of jobs. The hyper-local startup Dunzo is currently reported to be handling 3,500 to 4,000 tasks a day. According to a VCCircle report, Dunzo had raised $1.18 million from Aspada Investment Advisors, in November 2016.

Google has been making a series of moves to expand its market in India, especially with its new Next Billion Users (NBU) program. With the latest investment, Dunzo has been valued at $30 million post-money, while the pre-money valuation is dicey and numerous startups in this segment have been shut down or sold. The other startups in the sector which are performing reasonably well are BookMyChotu and DoneThing.

What does Dunzo app do? The company’s website reads, “We get things done for you. Everything that just takes up time at your end can be dunzo-ed. Need to pick something up? Get things fixed? Or have trivial paperwork to do? You create, We complete. Be it visits to the grocery store, special plans for occasions or fixing something at home, dunzo will get it done.” It adds, “Ever made to-do lists without any idea how you’re going to find the time to actually finish it? Well, we scratch off tasks on that to-do list for you! So free up your day.”

Dunzo app features: 1. Multitasking made easy: Create different tasks on your to-do list, and get them done all at once. 2. Track your tasks: Instantly know the progress of all your tasks. 3. Chat & Co-ordinate: Chat about your to-do and add, edit or cancel your tasks. 4. One-tap Payments: Fastest way to pay. The dunzo of online payments.

Google specifically has India on its priority list as the country is emerging as a key battleground for internet companies. Google has adopted a two-pronged approach in India. While it is pushing to improve internet connectivity, it is also making its own services easier to access on poor connections.