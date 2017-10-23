Google ‘investigating’ Pixel 2 XL display burn-in problem

Also called screen burn, this issue happens when there is a permanent discolouration on a portion of smartphone’s screen caused by irregular pixel usage. (IANS)

In a grim reminder of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle, now, people with review units of Google Pixel 2 XL are reportedly encountering display burn-in issues. Also called screen burn, this issue happens when there is a permanent discolouration on a portion of smartphone’s screen caused by irregular pixel usage. “The Pixel 2 XL screen has been designed with an advanced POLED technology, including QHD+ resolution, wide colour gamut, and high contrast ratio for natural and beautiful colors and renderings,” Android Central quoted a Google spokesperson as saying late unday. “We put all of our products through extensive quality testing before launch and in the manufacturing of every unit. We are actively investigating this report.” The screen burn-in issue was first highlighted on Twitter by Alex Dobie from Android Central who tweeted: “That’s some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use.”

“Multiple people have noticed that when you look at the smartphone’s screen with a gray background, you can see faint outlines of the phone’s navigation buttons on the bottom,” The Verge reported. It could be a genuine screen burn-in problem, say reports, and can become a deal-breaker for potential buyers.