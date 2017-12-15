Google Inbox deploys new unsubscribe card; feature enables clearing out some emails

The option appears at the top of the inbox, with a message reminding that you haven’t opened emails from the particular sender in the last month. (Reuters)

There is one thing which we cannot deny that we don’t read all our emails. And there is no harm in it because there are some important emails while there are some coming from newsletters and offers to which we have subscribed in the past but we forget all about. A huge number of unsolicited mails too make a beeline for our inboxes. To help us in this endeavour, Google has released a new feature or a new card that will enable us to unsubscribe from senders whose emails we haven’t opened in the last month, reports Verve.

The option appears at the top of the inbox, with a message reminding that you haven’t opened emails from the particular sender in the last month. The option then presents a one-click button to unsubscribe the mails. According to Verve, “the feature is rolling out now for Inbox users on Android and the web, and seems to only affect messages that Inbox is already able to flag as “promos” in the first place, so you won’t be able to unsubscribe from actual people.”

It is a good practice to clean Google Inbox as a 2015 report published in website wired said that Google gives its users 15 GB of free account storage. This may be a huge amount of data storage capacity but more than enough for some people, but these 15 GB are also shared by your Gmail, Google Photos, and Google Drive. So if a user uses this all these platforms extensively then it is important to clean up the inbox from time to time.