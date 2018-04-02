Google Home, Home Mini smart speakers confirmed to launch in India on April 10

Google Home speakers are expected to come integrated with Google Play Music, Google Search, and other major services in India

Amid the speculations around the launch of Google Home smart speakers in India, Google India cleared the air and confirmed that the smart speakers will indeed be unveiled in India. According to a previous report, the Google Home and Home Mini speakers were likely to launch in India this month, which has now been stamped by Google itself. Google made the announcement on Twitter where it did not mention the launch date, however, the company has now revealed the date in media invites – April 10.

With Google Home speakers, Google is making a foray into the untapped market of smart speakers in India that is currently monopolised by Amazon Echo speakers, along with some other players. The Google Home speakers were launched last year at the Pixel 2 launch event. The speakers are powered by Google Assistant and interestingly, it received Hindi voice command support in India. Rivalling the Google Home is the Amazon Echo speaker range that is driven by Alexa, the company’s voice assistant that recently began making its way into smartphones.

Google Home speakers are expected to come integrated with Google Play Music, Google Search, and other major services in India. This makes more sense as Google has lately shown significant interest in the Indian market with the launch of India-centric apps such as Google Tez. Apart from taking commands on weather updates, daily news, reminders, and traffic condition among others, Google Home will also play music straight from your Play music library. However, it will be interesting to see if Google partners any other streaming services such as Saavn, Gaana in India to offer a wider collection of music, much like what Amazon did on Echo speakers in India.

The pricing details of the smartphone are scarce at the moment and we will know about it at the launch event on April 10. In the US, the Google Home costs $129, or roughly Rs 8,500 while the Google Home Mini is priced at $49, which translates to roughly Rs 3,200. The availability is also not known as of now.