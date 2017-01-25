Google for Education: New Chromebooks with ‘digital erasers’ launched for classrooms

The Acer Chromebook comes with an 11.6-inch touchscreen with 1366×768 pixels resolution and the Asus Chromebook has a 360-degree hinge 11.6-inch display with the same resolution. Interestingly, the styluses in the Chromebooks also contain an eraser for digital mistakes by students.

Google for Education has announced two new Chromebooks for students in classrooms. Google has already captured the imagination of the education market with its Chrome operating system. But now it is trying to improve the lead it has over Apple Mac and Microsoft Windows, by centring its marketing on two new devices, Acer Chromebook Spin 11 and Asus Chromebook C213. These devices feature Wacom stylus and ‘world-facing’ or rear camera. The Acer Chromebook comes with an 11.6-inch touchscreen with 1366×768 pixels resolution and the Asus Chromebook has a 360-degree hinge 11.6-inch display with the same resolution. Interestingly, the styluses in the Chromebooks also contain an eraser for digital mistakes by students.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 gives a battery life of up to 10 hours and the Asus Chromebook C213 provides a battery life of up to 12 hours. However, the laptops are listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on their website. But it is expected that the Chromebooks will be pretty cheap. Notably, Google says students can turn the camera into a microscope as well. The Asus Chromebook Flip C213 has rubber bumpers and ‘modular construction’ which means that teachers can replace the parts which some of the rowdy students may mess up. The company in a blog spot has already said that the Chromebooks announced in 2017 will come with pre-installed access to the Android Play Store, without the need for an update.

Google in a blog on the Chromium project site said, “All Chromebooks launching in 2017 and after as well as the Chromebooks listed below will work with Android apps in the coming future.” Google Chromebooks for long have suffered from the lack of apps and limited access to websites. This time, it looks like Google have gone all out in its approach towards education in classrooms. Chromebooks came to India in 2015 but could manage to come to classrooms only in 2016. It remains to be seen what its strategy is going to be in 2017.