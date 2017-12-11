Google Files Go is your answer to storage problems

The net result: users often struggle to keep on top of the storage space and are constantly having to choose between what to keep and delete.

While smartphones with 16 GB or 32 GB of storage are becoming more popular, majority of the phones in use have much less storage, often as low as 4 GB. And, with users in an overdrive to download newer apps, not to mention the huge repository of photos and videos on our devices, our mobile phones tend to slow down as they get older. The net result: users often struggle to keep on top of the storage space and are constantly having to choose between what to keep and delete.

Internet behemoth Google has a solution to this. Its new app, called Files Go, takes a mobile-first approach to freeing up space, finding files faster and easily sharing them with others, even when offline. Files Go is available on the Google Play Store for all phones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher. It takes less than 6 MB of storage on your phone. Sudhir Chowdhary takes a look at some of the key features of this app.

Free up more space

Files Go is lightweight and easy to use. In just a few taps, you can free up space more quickly and easily than ever. You can delete old photos and memes from chat apps, remove duplicate files, erase unused apps, clear your cache and more. If you are one of Google’s beta testers, you can save on average 1 GB of space in the first month.

Check your storage

Use Files Go to see how much free space is left on your phone and SD card. You can easily transfer files to an SD card to free up your phone’s storage, right from the app.

Smart recommendations

Most people have a lot of junk on their device. With this app, you can get helpful suggestions of files to erase before you run out of space. Files Go recommendations get smarter the more you use the app.

Find files faster

Save time looking for photos, videos, and documents on your phone. Files Go uses filters rather than folders so your stuff is organised more intuitively.

Share files online

You can share your pictures, videos, documents, or apps with others nearby who also have the app. With speeds up to 125 Mbps, Files Go is fast, free, and it works without the internet, so it doesn’t cost mobile data.

Encrypted file sharing

Files Go’s offline file sharing is secured with WPA2 encryption, providing more secure file transfer.

Backup to the cloud

If you want to keep a file forever, select it from the Files menu and back it up to Google Drive or any other cloud storage app.

In short, download this app and free up space on your phone and find files faster.