Google employee sues company for conducting ‘spying program’: report

A product manager has filed a lawsuit against Google accusing the company of a ‘spying program’. According to a report in The Information, the employee has sued Google over internal confidentiality policies. The lawsuit was filed in California Superior Court in San Francisco. The accusation is that Google runs an internal program which is based on voluntary reporting by Google employees themselves about any potential leaks of company information. According to The Information report, it has been alleged in the lawsuit that the company does not let the employees write the issues related to potential illegal leaks within Google, not even to its own attorneys as it can somehow fall into the hands of law enforcement.

According to the report, the same employee had earlier in 2016 filed a complaint against Google with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing it of similar things. It is clear that if the accusation is proved, Google may have to face severe consequences and it will affect the companies in the Silicon Valley who will have to be more flexible from now on. A link on ‘bakerlp’ has the lawsuit in a pdf file, wherein the Introduction it is written that: “As a condition of employment, Defendant Google, Inc. requires all of its employees, including supervisors and managers (collectively “Googlers”), to comply with illegal confidentiality agreements, policies, guidelines, and practices. These illegal policies and agreements restrict the Googlers’ right to speak, right to work, and right to whistle-blow.”

Without naming either Larry Page or Sergey Brin, the lawsuit also said that a Google co-founder had said at the company’s meeting that anyone found leaking confidential info would be terminated. In an estimation made by The Information, if the lawsuit is successful, Google may have to shell out $3.8 billion as a payout which makes it $14,600 per employee at Google. the lawsuit said, “Google defines essentially everything as “confidential information.” The lawsuit also specifies a program called ‘Stop Leaks’ which it says has a Global Investigations team and it uses ‘volunteers’ to report other employees.