Google Earth to give a ‘brand new experience’ with revamp that will take place on April 18

(Reuters)

Get ready for a whole new experience that Google Earth is about to unveiled at an event that is scheduled to take place on April 18. The invites for the event have already been sent out by Google and the company is ready to give a ‘brand new experience’ to its customers. The virtual-reality version of Google earth was launched last year but it only supported HTC’s Vive headset, but with the new launch, the company is planning to expand its support to the Daydream VR headsets. According to reports, during the launch of Google’s last version, the company said ‘that its support will be expanded to more platforms going ahead’ and reportedly, the new version HTC Vive has a ‘considerably sophisticated and expensive hardware’, because of which it can now support multiple platforms and thus planning to reach a larger audience.

The invite of Google Earth’s launch has been shared by Engadget, while not much has been mentioned about the particular of the event by the company. The invite just mentions that “the new version of Google Earth will provide users with “brand new experience,” according to an NDTV report. The event will take place a few days before Earth Day on April 18 at 8:30am ET (6:00pm IST) at the Whitney Museum of Art in New York. Earth Day takes place on April 22.

Google Earth was initiated with a motive to act as education tools in helping the teacher in providing better knowledge to their students and show them the various geographies of the world. More news about Google’s new version will be known only after it is launched and the company announces all its features.