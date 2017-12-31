Google drops this Pixel device from its Play Store

At 9, the tablet had decent specifications. It had two variants – 32 GB and 64GB internal storage memory.

Google Pixel smartphones have been adored by consumers and tech enthusiasts ever since the launch first revealed their top-notch capabilities. However, the same cannot be said about the Google Pixel tablets. In a slow and quiet death, Google Pixel C sales have stopped by the tech giant. The hybrid-tablet came out way back in December 2015 and had decent specifications in that period. However, due to the lack of interest in tablets, consumers have shied away from this line of products.

Pixel C was Google’s flagship tablet when launched. The price was considerably high given the flagship tag. At $599, the tablet had decent specifications. It had two variants – 32 GB and 64GB internal storage memory. Even though the Google Pixel C with 32 GB storage memory was pulled back a while ago, only the 64 GB version was listed at the Play Store.

Google’s statement released on December 28 about the Pixel C tablet read: As is common when a device has been out for a few years, we’re now retiring Pixel C and it is no longer available for sale. However, we are committed to updating and supporting it, including the recent update to Android 8.0, so customers can continue to get the best out of their device. Our newly launched Google Pixelbook combines the best parts of a laptop and a tablet for those looking for a versatile device.

Google Pixel C had an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP from-facing camera. The tablet is still upgradable to Android Oreo 8.0 s confirmed in the Google statement. In the popular Hollywood movie, Wonder Woman, the Google Pixel C was seen used by the protagonist, Gal Gadot.