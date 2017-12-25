Google celebrates holiday season with doodle on adorable penguins visiting dear ones

Google has shown the continuation of animated images in which penguins are seen visiting their friends.

With the Christmas holiday starting from today and will go on until the start of the new year, search engine giant Google has come out with a doodle Tis the season. The images of four uploaded today on the same subject were uploaded days after doodle featuring penguins and parrots arranging to spend the big day together were uploaded. The animated images show the penguins packing their suitcases for a trip to see their parrot pals. Tis the season is also an album of Christmas songs sung by Olivia Newton-John and Vince Gill. In today’s doodle, Google has shown the continuation of animated images in which penguins are seen visiting their friends and dining together.

In first of four images, penguins are seen meeting their friends, carrying gifts for them who are also waiting for them. In the second image, penguins are seen planning and packing their bags, while in the third they re seen hatting and dining together. The fourth image shows dates when the google is uploading these images. Before today, the first set of images were uploaded on December 18, while the last set of these is likely to be uploaded on December 31, the day before the new year. Teasing their festive concept on December 18, Google had said, “The festive season is here and this pair of slippery-footed siblings are excited to spend time with their warm-weather relatives! “Stay tuned over the next couple of weeks to see what kind of fun this feathery family has in store.”

The Christmas Day is celebrated as the birth of Jesus Christ, even as is actually no official date of the birth recorded. During the fourth century, the Western Christian Church decided to Christmas day on December 25 every year. It is celebrated across India not just by the Christians but by other communities as well as equal fervours. The celebration includes spending time with family members, wearing new clothes and eating a festive food. On this day, families also exchange gifts. Some also decorate their house s with Christmas trees, lights, flowers and other decorative items.