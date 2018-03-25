Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Farooque Shaikh on 70th birthday

Google in Sunday’s doodle remembers gem of Indian cinema late actor Farooque Shaikh, on his 70th birthday. (Screenshot)

Google in Sunday’s doodle remembers gem of Indian cinema late actor Farooque Shaikh, on his 70th birthday. Shaikh’s stunning body of work epitomise the actor’s impeccable comic timing, wit and humour. Films like Chashme Buddoor(1981), Umrao Jaan (1981), Bazaar(1982) are considered to be a great contribution to Parallel Cinema or New Wave Cinema. Other notable films to his name are Shatranj Ke Khiladi (1977), Noorie (1979), Saath Saath (1982). He also delivered great performances in television serials like Chamatkar and Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, a talk show where he invited and interviewed people from all spheres of life.

The actor was equally revered around the globe for his incredible stage performances. His play Tumhari Amrita (1992) in which he starred opposite Shabana Azmi is still considered to be his best performance. The play was written by Javed Siddiqui. Born in 1948 on this day, Shaikh passed away in a sudden heart attack at the age of 65 while holidaying in Dubai on December 27, 2013. His absence in Indian cinema has been felt by his followers over the years. Farooque Shaikh, eldest of five siblings, was brought up in Mumbai graduated from St. Xavier’s College and went on to study law from Siddharth College of Law, Mumbai. After his law career failed to take off, he took up acting.

Farooque’s big break came in MS Sathyu’s Garam Hawa (1973) and acted in close to 48 films. Farooque’s on-screen chemistry with Deepti Naval created a lot of stir and they became quite a successful pair in Bollywood. Some of their successful films are Rang Birangi (1983), Chashme Buddoor, Kissi Se Na Kehna (1983), Saath Saath and others.

Google explaining the doodle wrote, “Today’s Doodle by Nimit Malavia is a tribute to Farouque Shaikh’s cinematic career in a style evocative of hand-painted movie posters of the 1970s, and especially Umrao Jaan. We see the wide-eyed romantic hero of the 1970’s mature into a comfortingly familiar TV presence of the 1990’s, bridging the gap between mainstream and arthouse cinema in India along the way.” Farooque Shaikh is also the recipient of National Award for Lahore in 2010.