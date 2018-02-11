Google Doodle honours Winter Olympics 2018 being held in South Korea; here is how

Today’s Google Doodle.

Search engine giant Google has today once again came out with the doodle celebrating the Winter Games that is being held in South Korea. The doodle shows an animal athlete competing in the games with cheer all around. It also shows podium for the winners at the end of the competition. On Friday, the doodle, celebrated the day two of the winter Olympics, currently being held in south Korea’s PyeongChang. This Year, North Korea has also decided to participate at the events. It showed a magpie, a turtle, which is considered good a symbol of good luck symbol in the country. Around 2,00 athletes from 92 countries are participating in over 100 events.Teams participating in the event for the first time include Eritrea, Ecuador, Malaysia, Kosovo, Singapore and Nigeria.

On January 31, Google doodle honoured Kamala Das. She was one of the finest short story writer and poet in the country. Kamala wrote on numerous issues including child care, politics and politics. She was born in Thrissur District of Kerala on March 31, 1934, to V M Nair, a former managing editor of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi. her mother was Nalapat Balamani Amma, a renowned Malayali poet. Kamala’ childhood was mostly spent between Calcutta, where her father was working in the Walford Transport Company and Punnayurkulam, the place of her ancestral berth. Having suffered from acute diabetes and other related diseases, she passed away at the age of 75 in Pune on May 31, 2009. Kamala won a number of awards including Sahitya Academy awards in 1984.

In January too, Google also honoured famous writer of the twentieth century, Virginia Woolf, with a doodle on her 136th birthday. The search engine giant celebrated her profile surrounded by falling autumn leaves, which were mostly the visual theme in her work on numerous occasions.