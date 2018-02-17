Google Doodle Day 9 Winter Olympics 2018: Something ‘fishy’ as the cranes play ice-hockey, check out

Google celebrates team work with Day 9 of winter olympics 2018

To kick off the Day 9 of the Winter Olympics, Google has rolled out its ninth doodle dedicated to the mega sporting event. The Search Engine giant Google has continued to follow the 2018 Winter Olympic Games on Saturday (February 17) with their daily Doodle Snow Games which feature adorable cartoon animals as athletes. In today’s doodle, two cranes can be seen playing the game of ice-hockey. In an official statement, the search engine Google, said, “We’re inside the rink now for a look at today’s ice hockey match-up. It’s crane-on-crane, and these avian foes are already on thin ice as they meet in the middle for the faceoff. A whistle from the ref breaks the ice and the game has begun. These cranes are unflappable as they fly from one side of the rink to the other, but can they net their dreams just by winging it?”, while explaining the Winter Olympics Day 9 Google doodle.

A friendly fish adds to the charm of the doodle. Highlighting the role of the fish, Google said, “Wait…there’s something fishy going on here…in an unexpected turn of events, the puck has dropped through the ice! The clock is frozen while the cranes figure out what to do next. Suddenly, a noise from beneath, and a friendly fish out of water comes up with a splash to return the puck!.” The doodle has been dedicated to team-work as the explaining the doodle, Google says, “Folks, this game has truly reached new depths of cross-species cooperation! Who needs competition when you’ve got teamwork?.”

It is worth mentioning here that the 23rd Winter Olympics started on February 9 and will be held till February 25. The XXIII Olympic Winter Games is being represented as ‘Doodle Snow Games’ by the search engine, showing various animals as excited as their human equivalent about the games.Google rolled out its Doodle Snow Games, a series of animations of its search logo paying tribute to the Winter Olympics, which kicked off Friday. The doodles will run until the conclusion of the Games, with a new one launching each day. The animations features animals competing in a series of Olympic events including snowboarding, luge and skiing.