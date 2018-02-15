Google Doodle: Day 7 of the Winter Olympics 2018 special features fish scoring in an under-water sport

Google Doodle: Day 7 of winter olympics

And as expected, Google has rolled out its seventh doodle on the Winter Olympics 2018. In its latest short animated clip, Google shows an under water sports adventure which shows a fish aiming with spits. Describing the doodle, the tech giant said, We’re down by the water today for the biathlon, otherwise known as the spit-n-swim. This year’s favorite, Archerfish, has their eyes on the flies and is aiming to win. “Talent swims in my family,” Archer said earlier. “All of my 127 siblings are sharkshooters, too.”

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Valentine’s Day special Google Doodle dispalyed an animated short that tells the tale of two figure-skating birds in love. Running 25 seconds, it follows the Grebes as they twirl in the water, ascend into the sky to trace a heart shape, then return for a snowbound embrace. “The two lovebirds have been skating together since they were chicks, but today they truly spread their wings,” said Google’s mock play-by-play of the Grebes routine.

Google rolled out its Doodle Snow Games, a series of animations of its search logo paying tribute to the Winter Olympics, which kicked off Friday. The doodles will run until the conclusion of the Games, with a new one launching each day. The animations features animals competing in a series of Olympic events including snowboarding, luge and skiing.

Notably, the 23rd Winter Olympics started on February 9 and will be held till February 25. The XXIII Olympic Winter Games is being represented as ‘Doodle Snow Games’ by the search engine, showing various animals as excited as their human equivalent about the games.