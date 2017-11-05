Google Doodle celebrates noted Japanese statistician Hirotugu Akaike’s 90th birthday

In order to get a feel of random vibrations, Hirotugu Akaike had bought a scooter and rode it around Mount Fuji.

Search engine giant Google clebrated the 90th birth anniversary of Japanese statistician Hirotugu Akaike by creating a doodle on him. As per the indiantalks.com, he is credited to have formulated the Akaike information criterion, which is used extensively today.

For him, the experience was vital to any form of creativity. In order to get a feel of random vibrations, Hirotugu Akaike had bought a scooter and rode it around Mount Fuji. The experience had helped him to differentiate between riding on normal and heavily-trucked roads, the report added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the google had celebrated Urdu author Abdul Qavi Desnavi’s 87th birthday through its doodle. Desnavi, who was born in Bihar’s Desna village in 1930, played a powerful role in the evolution of Urdu literature in the country, Indian Express said.

He had authored authored a vast number of Urdu texts in almost five decades which included fiction, biographies, poetry, and anthologies.Among his vital works were ‘Sat Tahriren,’ ‘Motala-E-Khotoot Ghalib,’ ‘Talash-E-Azad,’ and his magnum opus, the biographical ‘Hayat-e-Abul Kalam Azad,’ which celebrated the life of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the paper added.

He was born in the family of Syed Sulaiman Nadvi, a noted Muslim scholar . Desnavi retired as the head of the Urdu department in Bhopal’s Saifia Post Graduate college in 1990. Among his disciples were Javed Akhtar and Iqbal Masood.