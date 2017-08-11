Google doodle celebrates birth of hip hop music; how it can make you a DJ

Google is celebrating the 44th anniversary of the party where a DJ created hip hop. (Source: Google)

Google has come up with a really cool Google Doodle to celebrate hip hop music. According to the search giant, DJ Kool Herc has been credited with introducing the world to hip hop music. Herc is said to have created this genre of music back in 1973. This means that Google is celebrating the 44th anniversary of the party where the DJ made the music. Meanwhile, the artistic work in today’s Google Doodle is the work of a graffiti artist named Cey Adams. The doodle has interactive turntables which enable users to mix personal samples. You will have to use popular songs directly from Google’s homepage.

If you want to know how to be a DJ on Google, you will have to click the play button. This is present on the “O” written in the graphic. After clicking on this, Google gets the user to a “record crate”. Here users may select samples of classic songs from famous artists like Billy Squire, The Isley Brothers, Betty Wright and George Clinton. Once you choose the songs on the page, you will be able to customize the mix. Google has provided slider controls too for this purpose.

However, this is not the first time the search giant is letting users make music via the Doodle. Nevertheless, Google’s Ryan Germick claimed that, this project is special since it was the most complex that Google has ever done. “There is a lot that went into figuring out what bitrate of audio you needed to scratch records, how to sync up the beats correctly, and the complexities around animations were firsts for us,” he said in a blog post.

Watch video: Check out the Google Doddle here



Perla Campos, who also worked on the Doodle at Google, said, “We’ve never done a Doodle like this before, both because of the technical challenges and the many voices and collaborators we wanted to include.” They worked with veterans of the hip hop music industry also, including Lyor Cohen, who’s now head of YouTube Music and Fab 5 Freddy. The aim was to choose which artists would be featured in the webpage.

Meanwhile, the Google Doodle is live now on on Search. You can read more about the history of hip hip on the company’s own blog.