Google Doodle celebrates 116th birth anniversary of filmmaker V Shantaram; here is what you should know

Search engine Google on 116th birth anniversary of renowned filmmaker V. Shantaram paid tribute to him by dedicating a doodle on the occasion. Shantharam was born as Rajaram Vankurde Shantaram on 18 November in 1901 and was popular for films like Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani (1946), Amar Bhoopali (1951), Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), Do Aankhen Barah Haath (1957), Navrang (1959), Duniya Na Mane (1937) and Pinjra (1972). The doodle dedicated to Shantharam depicts three film produced and directed by him in the 1950s that had won him numerous national and international laurels. Amar Bhoopali (1951) tells the true story of an ordinary cow herder with a natural gift for poetry, set in the days of the Maratha Confederacy. Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje (1955), on the other hand, is a love story set against the background of classical Indian dance, was among the first films in India to use Technicolor. Do Aankhen Baara Haath (1957) portrayed the tale of a young jail warden who would reform dangerous prisoners into persons of virtue through hard work. Shantharam’s powerful approach to advocating humanism while still exposing the injustice became the high point of the film.

This doodle celebrates the filmmaker’s lasting impact on the Indian cinema. Shantaram started off his career doing odd jobs in Maharashtra Film Co. which was then owned by Baburao Painter at Kolhapur. He went on to debut as an actor in the silent film Surekha Haran in 1921. Shantharam also was known as Annasaheb, had an illustrious career as a filmmaker for almost six decades.He was one of the early filmmakers to realize the efficacy of the film medium as an instrument of social change and used it successfully to advocate humanism on one hand and expose bigotry and injustice on the other.

Shantaram was also conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1985 and was also recognised with the Padma Vibhushan in 1992. He died on 30 October 1990 in Mumbai. The V. Shantaram Award was constituted by Central Government and Maharashtra State Government in his honour.