Google Doodle celebrates 106th birth anniversary of Marshall McLuhan, professor who predicted the internet

Born in July 1911 in Edmonton in Canada, McLuhan was a professor, philosopher, and public intellectual. (Image: Google)

Google today dedicated its Doodle to celebrate the 106th birth anniversary of Marshall McLuhan, the famous philosopher and writer who predicted the World Wide Web three decades before it was invented. Born in July 1911 in Edmonton in Canada, McLuhan was a professor, philosopher, and public intellectual. Even today his work is considered as one of the cornerstones of the study of media theory, as well as having practical applications in both advertising and television industries.

He completed his higher studies in the University of Manitoba and the University of Cambridge after which he began his teaching career as a Professor of English at several universities in the United States and Canada. He then moved to the University of Toronto, where he remained for the rest of his life.

Known for his famous quote, ‘the medium is the message’, McLuhan became prophetic and stemmed from his belief that human history could be divided into four eras – the acoustic age, the literary age, the print age and the electric age.

The recent Google Doodle also illustrates aforementioned stages of human evolution. “Today’s Doodle, which celebrates the visionary’s 106th birthday, illustrates this theory by showing how McLuhan viewed human history. He saw it through the lens of 4 distinct eras: the acoustic age, the literary age, the print age, and the electronic age,” explained Google.

McLuhan has also authored several inspirational book including Understanding Media, Medium is the Massage: An Inventory of Effects, War and Peace in the Global Village, Take Today: The Executive as Drop-out, Laws of Media: The New Science and many others.

His first book ‘Understanding Media’ which was published in 1964, largely focuses on the media effects that permeate society and culture. McLuhan, in the book, has defined media as technological extensions of the body.