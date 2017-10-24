  4. Google delays white Pixel 2 orders by a month

Google has delayed the delivery of some of its newly-launched white Pixel 2 devices by up to a month as it is having a hard time keeping the smartphone in stock.

By: | San Francisco | Published: October 24, 2017 3:36 PM
google, google pixel 2, pixel 2 delivery, issues with google pixel 2, google pixel 2 features, google pixel 2 price in india Google is now offering these customers a free Live Case, which normally sell for . (IANS)

Google has delayed the delivery of some of its newly-launched white Pixel 2 devices by up to a month as it is having a hard time keeping the smartphone in stock. “Some people who ordered a white Pixel 2 and received an estimated ship date of late October are receiving emails saying their order has been delayed by up to a month,” a report in The Verge said late Monday. To make up for the delay, Google is now offering these customers a free Live Case, which normally sell for $40. Based on Reddit reports, the issue is limited to the 64GB model of the white Pixel 2 thatA — along with nearly every other model — remained out of stock or on a multi-week delay from Google’s online store. In India, Pixel 2 is priced at Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant. The pre-orders commence from October 26. The devices will be available in over 1,000 stores across the country and on Flipkart, starting November 1.

