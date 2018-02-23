Google confirms launch of Android Oreo (Go edition), Android One smartphones at MWC 2018

The specifications of the device include a low-end processor – Snapdragon 212 or a MediaTek processor – coupled with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal memory, which is expandable via microSD card. (Source: GSMArena)

Google on Thursday announced the first Android Oreo (Go edition) phones will be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 that is scheduled to begin on February 26 in Barcelona, Spain. The Internet giant said in a blog that the first smartphones running storage efficient Android Oreo (Go edition) platform will be showcased ‘starting next week’ while they will be ‘soon’ available to order. However, Google hasn’t provided the name of the manufacturers of the first Android Oreo (Go edition) phones and what these phones will be commercially called. Besides, Google teased the launch of newer Android One devices at the MWC convention.

The Android Oreo (Go edition) was announced by Google last year in May globally and in December in India where the company unveiled a suite of the toned-down Android apps such as Files Go and Google Go that will be a part of the new friendly operating system suited for smartphones with 1GB of RAM or less. The suite was later joined by other more apps – Maps Go, Gmail Go, Assistant Go – that were released into the Google Play store. While the Android Oreo (Go edition) apps are gradually being available in the Play store, its phones are not available yet. Google has now teased the launch of the first set of Android Oreo (Go edition) devices at the world’s biggest technology convention officially kicking off on February 26.

Earlier this year in January, Micromax was rumoured to be working on the first Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone dubbed Bharat Go. Later, a new Nokia device called the Nokia 1 surfaced that was speculated to be the first Android Oreo (Go edition) smartphone that HMD Global will launch at its MWC 2018 mega-event, alongside other smartphones that include Nokia 9 (or Nokia 8 Pro/ Sirocco), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 4. The Nokia 1 will be an entry-level smartphone that will come running on Android Oreo (Go edition), according to previous rumours. The specifications of the device include a low-end processor – Snapdragon 212 or a MediaTek processor – coupled with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal memory, which is expandable via microSD card. The previously leaked renders of Nokia 1 reveal that it will look like a pebble and have lower dimensions that Nokia 2.

Google in its blog post also said that there will be a couple of new Android One devices that will be unveiled during MWC 2018. “We’re excited about the progress we’ve made with Android One in recent months, and at MWC you’ll see news from our partners about some great new Android One devices,” said the blog post. The manufacturers and device names are not known currently and will only be revealed at the time of launch. It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi Mi A1 is the latest device that was launched under Google’s Android One programme. According to earlier reports, HMD Global is planning to launch an Android One smartphone at MWC 2018. Evan Blass leaked that Nokia 7 Plus is expected to be one of the Android One devices that will be showcased. However, since Nokia smartphones offer a nearly identical stock Android experience, it will be interesting to see what Nokia 7 Plus will pack under the Android One programme.

Meanwhile, Google has not given any concrete information on the name, launch dates, and manufacturers of the Android One and Android Oreo (Go edition) phones that will be unveiled at MWC 2018. For further details on specifications and pricing, we’ll have to wait for the launch events of the manufacturers where HMD Global is organising its event right ahead of the official commencement of MWC 2018.