Google Chrome topples Internet Explorer as the most popular internet browser; find out how

It’s time for Microsoft to take drastic steps if it still wants to stay relevant in the internet browsers market. Google, meanwhile has replaced it at the top with its Chrome browser. Currently, the browser wars are not as fierce as they once used to be, yet browser creators continue to update their approaches. Microsoft, after years of banking on its famous Internet Explorer browser, is now concentrating on the modern Edge browser, which is also one of the reasons for the loss in user base. Though there have been a few updates on the IE browser, it has mainly been stagnant since 2015. The problem with Edge browser is that it is only available on Windows 10, which automatically rules out a lot of consumers even though it is quicker and more secure.

Meanwhile, giants like Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome continue to streamline and update. There have been other new browser entries into the market too like the Vivaldi browser. The rise of the Chrome browser is most notable because the Internet Explorer arrives in a bundle as the default browser in Microsoft Windows (other than Windows 10). Consumers who wish to use the Google Chrome browser have to install it manually. A NetMarketShare report said that Microsoft Edge browser’s market share has increased a tiny bit but there has been a huge decline of 55 percent year-over-year (YoY) decline for Internet Explorer. In December 2015, it had a share of 46.32 percent and 21.66 percent in November 2016. But now it has come down to 20.84 percent. The numbers also suggest that only 22 percent of Windows 10 users are opting for EdgeLate in 2016, it was reported by NetMarketShare that Internet Explorer, along with Edge had lost 40 million users in one month alone.

Meanwhile, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox saw an increase in their market shares with 56.43 percent and 12.22 percent respectively. Though Microsoft has been making efforts in upgrading its Edge browser with extensions and algorithms, but there is still a long way to climb to even challenge Google Chrome.