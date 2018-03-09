Google Chrome now lets you export saved passwords – Check how it works and what’s the benefit?

One of the most popular browsers across the world is Google Chrome. There are many great features about the browser such as its password manager.

One of the most popular browsers across the world is Google Chrome. There are many great features about the browser such as its password manager. The inbuilt password manager of Google Chrome allows you to share passwords, bookmarks between two or more devices. But latest reports have suggested that the tech giant is working towards a feature that will be boon for many. Google Chrome is reportedly working to enable users to export saved passwords to be used in third-party managers or applications.

With this new feature in place, people who use Chrome can now keep their saved passwords in a simple manner. It should be noted that Chrome users could export the file earlier as well but now the process will get much easier. As of now, this feature is available on the Chrome Dev channel on the desktop.

Google Chrome’s auto-fill feature lets you save passwords, email address, any important credentials on desktop and smartphone. Basically, Google Chrome acts as password manager itself. It is the first time when you log-in on Chrome, it will prompt you to save the password. Upon the pop-up is accepted, the browser acts as a password manager, but not entirely. Some users may want to switch to some other browser but it would become very cumbersome to retype password and credentials again. This new feature from Google Chrome will come in extremely handy.

How to export password from Google Chrome to a third-party password manager

Note – As of now, this feature is only available on Chrome Dev channel on the desktop

Step 1: Click on Settings on Google Chrome

Step 2: Look for Manage passwords

Step 3: Look for an overflow next to Saved Passwords option.

Step 4: By clicking on the overflow, a new option will appear which will allow users to export passwords saved on Google Chrome as a CSV file.

Step 5: This CSV file can be used by third-party password managers.

The new option on Google Chrome was first reported by evangelist Francois Beaufort. It was on the social media platform Google+ where Beaufort displayed the new feature. As of now, there is no stipulated timeline about when the feature will come to play. It is currently being tested by developers and is in beta version only.