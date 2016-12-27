Google CEO Sundar Pichai arrives in India for holiday trip; to host an event on January 4th

Pichai will attend the event scheduled in Delhi at 11.00 am on Wednesday, January 4.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday arrived in India for a private holiday trip. Despite the trip being private, Pichai will host an event 4 January where he is expected to make some new announcement for small businesses and startups are expected. Google’s announcement is expected to be in sync with government’s Digital India and start up India initiatives. In press invite sent to various media agencies, it has been mentioned that Pichai will attend the event scheduled in Delhi at 11.00 am on Wednesday, January 4. The event will also see participation of Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

As per reports the Google CEO is expected to announce something on Digital Unlocked platform which is an online learning tool for small businesses and startups. The training is certified by Google in association with Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. The project is aimed to make businesses go online. The event will see the participation of a number of local industry bodies.

Among the attendies, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (MACCIA), the Rajasthan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), the Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI), the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA), and the All India Association of Industries (AIAI) are likely to be seen in the event.