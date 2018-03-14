Google celebrates Pi Day with this delectable pie Doodle; check out

The celebration of Pi Day is dedicated to the mathematical constant Pi which was first recognized 30 years ago in 1988 by physicist Larry Shaw.

Google has dedicated its Doodle to the 30th celebration of Pi Day. The celebration of Pi Day is dedicated to the mathematical constant Pi which was first recognized 30 years ago in 1988 by physicist Larry Shaw. The observers celebrate this day with a piece of their favourite pie to honour the mathematical constant which is synonymous to the delicious dessert.

Pi represents the ratio between a circle’s circumference to its diameter and the constant is a fundamental to many mathematical fields. Pi Day which is commemorated on March 14 honours the first three digits of this infinite figure, 3.14.

The courtesy of the entire celebration goes to Prof Larry since it was the former curator of the Exploratorium in San Francisco who started the whole thing in 1988. To make the mathematical constants more interesting and fun, Prof Larry made it accessible and appealing to the public with the help of this delectable pastry. In 2009, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution in support of officially designating March 14 as Pi Day, according to Forbes.

Today’s delectable Doodle has been designed by award-winning pastry chef and creator of the Cronut® Dominique Ansel. It has been baked and created by the eminent pastry chef. Dominique Ansel through his creation pays homage to not only the mathematical constant but its creator as well. Today’s Doodle also includes some pie recipes to help you have an eventful day.