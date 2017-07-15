Google brings personalised music through New Release Radio

Google, in partnership with Samsung, released the update on Samsung smartphones and tablets earlier this year through an ‘early access programme’. (Image: Reuters)

In a bid to enhance music listeners’ experience, Google has added a new feature to ‘Google Play Music’ which would deliver personalised music based on users’ preferences. Called ‘New Release Radio,’ the feature uses machine learning to select singles and album releases from the past two weeks based on the user’s listening history and musical preferences, according to a Google blog. Google, in partnership with Samsung, released the update on Samsung smartphones and tablets earlier this year through an ‘early access programme’. Based on the positive user-feedback gathered through the programme, Google has now rolled it out for all on ‘Play Music’. The station — ‘New Release Radio’ — is available to free radio listeners as well as subscribers globally and will be constantly updated with the latest releases, the company said.