Google brings improved experience with new shortcuts in ‘Search’

Immediately beneath the search bar, users can now find tappable shortcuts enabling quick access to key information like cricket scores, weather, nearby restaurants and more. (Reuters)

Google on Thursday introduced the latest update to Search, making it easier than ever for users to stay in the know and get relevant information quickly and easily. Starting today in English in India, users will experience tappable shortcuts on the Google app for Android, providing users easy access to great tools and the ability to explore deeper within various topics. Immediately beneath the search bar, users can now find tappable shortcuts enabling quick access to key information like cricket scores, weather, nearby restaurants and more. With shortcuts right on the home screen of the Google App, users now will have access to the best of Google Search with a single tap. So if you need to locate the nearest ATM or find out where the latest movies are playing or even plan to pick up groceries from the Kirana store on your way home, Google will now help find what you need quicker.

Besides the four most often used shortcuts on the home screen, users will find dozens of useful shortcuts in the Google app simply tap the little arrow to the right of the shortcuts to access everything from nearby gas stations, pharmacies, convenience stores, even discovering vacation destinations and booking flight tickets. Plus, if you’re looking for fun, there’s quick access to shortcuts like Tic-tac-toe, roll a dice, Solitaire, and always a favorite: a fidget spinner. For sporting enthusiasts, Google has made it easier to access information about their favorite games. A single tap on the Google app can now bring up key match statistics such as the current and past scores, cricket news, and overall team standings for your favorite ICC team.

From a quick weekend getaway to a long-awaited family vacation, the Google app can now reduce the hassle in planning with one-tap access to managing flight bookings and reservations, and even quick access to Translate to help greet the locals when you get there. Before you plan to move out, tap the weather shortcut and be ready for the day. From hourly sky conditions and the chance of rain to severe weather alerts or a detailed 10-day forecast, never again be at the mercy of the elements.Update to the latest version of the Google app to see this all-new Search experience. Moving forward, Google will also be adding new shortcuts for big moments and events.