An app for all apps: Google begins testing Android Instant Apps for smartphones: here’s what it does

Google has rolled out the Instant Apps feature for Android smartphone users, but currently, it is in a limited testing phase. The Instant Apps was announced by Google in its yearly I/O conference in 2016. The main feature of the Android Instant Apps is that the user does not need to download it in order to use it. This essentially means that Google Play provides the user only that portion of the app which is required at one particular point of time and runs the link through the application. This means that you will get to use an ‘app’ without having to download the actual app.

Aurash Mahbod, Software Engineer, Google Play in a blog post wrote: “To develop an instant app, you’ll need to update your existing Android app to take advantage of Instant Apps functionality and then modularize your app so part of it can be downloaded and run on-the-fly.” He added that the company has been working with some developers in order to refine the user experience. “You’ll use the same Android APIs and Android Studio project. Today, you can also take some important steps to be ready for Instant Apps development. The full SDK will be available in the coming months.”

Right now, the Android Instant Apps are available to users in a limited space, including apps like BuzzFeed, Wish, Periscope, and Viki. Mahbod added, “By collecting user feedback and iterating on the product, we’ll be able to expand the experience to more apps and more users.” According to Google, since the Instant apps come with backwards capability, it will be easier for developers to modularise the applications.

This comes as a great news for smartphone users who have less space on their devices. For example, if you want to shop for shoes online, you can directly search for them and Google will show you different apps and details about them, regardless of whether you have the app or not. You can then look for other products alongside the same temporary site, and you will still not be needed to download the app. However, this is still in its testing phase, but once it goes properly live, it will likely become one of the most popular products from Google.