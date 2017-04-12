Google AutoDraw: A new software than can turn bad painters into artists, here’s a look at other AI experiments

Google AutoDraw works on your phone, computer, or tablet (and it’s free!)

If you find drawing on your smartphone or your desktop to be difficult, Google has a solution – AutoDraw. AutoDraw is a new web-based tool that pairs machine learning with drawings created by talented artists to help you draw. Google is trying to become a pioneer in the field of Artificial Intelligence and have understood that it is the future of technology. That doesn’t stop Google from showing off a bit, can it? Google, November 2016, had unveiled a new site called A.I. Experiments which shows the company’s artificial intelligence research-based projects and anyone can view and test them. One of the most interesting projects in a game which can identify and guess what the user is drawing. In one of the projects, the camera app can guess the object the user puts in front of it, and a music project which is able to play ‘duets’ with the user. Games like these are helpful in understanding how neural networks work, as they use identification techniques which are quite common in tech websites like Facebook and Google Photos.

Google, in its blog wrote: “If you’re interested in learning more about the magic behind AutoDraw, check out “Quick, Draw!” (one of our A.I. Experiments). AutoDraw’s suggestion tool uses the same technology to guess what you’re trying to draw.” According to Google, the main aim of the ‘experiment’ website was that it helps to make the AI technology available to people, more and more, especially those interested in machine learning but do not know how to go for academic papers and journals where such researches are published. What this portal does it, it allows demos hands-on which makes the user able to interact with Google projects while showing off the machine learning technology. You can check out the fascinating new website: www.aiexperiments.withgoogle.com

Quick Draw is the project which gives you the task of doodling objects like an eraser or a duck or a feather, within a time frame, meanwhile, the Google app will keep guessing what the doodle is. In an app called Thing Translator, Google uses Translate technology to translate things which the users points at, into different languages. Meanwhile, an app called Giorgio Cam identifies any object that the user places in front of a smartphone camera. In an app called A.I. Duet, the machine learning has been applied to music, so that when the user plays a few random notes on a keyboard the Google algorithm adds a few tunes of its own. If this app is further improved, who know we will have a great Robot DJ very soon.

Earlier, Google had posted the programming code of the AI Experiment projects on Github, which developers can use for making their own tools. It is also allowing submissions from programmers who use Google’s technology to make applications like these.