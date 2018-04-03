Google Assistant receives Saavn, Gaana integration ahead of Google Home India launch

Both Saavn and Gaana will be integrated into the Google Home and Home Mini speakers at the time of launch

Ahead of the official launch of Google Home and Home Mini speakers in India, Google Assistant has received support for Saavn and Gaana online music streaming services. Google Assistant has so far been using the Google Play Music service that saw a full-scale launch last year. However, the extension of support for two major online music services will bring more users onboard. The users can set Saavn and Gaana as their default music service on Assistant.

The new add-ons for Saavn and Gaana services are labelled as free services, however, the paid subscription is also available. What makes these two music services different from Google Play Music is the free subscription that lets you play any track while the former needs a paid subscription for on-demand music streaming. Both Saavn and Gaana will be integrated into the Google Home and Home Mini speakers at the time of launch.

To set Saavn or Gaana as your default music service on Google Assistant, you need to visit the Music settings in the Assistant app, where you’ll see all the three services – Play Music, Saavn, and Gaana. You can link your respective accounts and choose one as the default service. It is likely that the users will get an introductory free service to play music with their Saavn and Gaana accounts without any ads.

The Google Home and Home Mini smart speakers are set to launch on April 10. This is a part of Google’s plan to expand its hardware offerings in India. As of now, Google sells Pixel smartphones, Chromecast in India under the hardware section. The Google Home speakers will take on Amazon Echo range of speakers that was launched in India last year.