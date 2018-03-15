Google Assistant now talks in Hindi: Here’s how to activate and all you need to know about it

Google Assistant can respond to you in Hindi, do actions asked by Hindi voice commands

Google is constantly growing its India-centric offerings in the country with the introduction of new features that have been especially designed for Indians and the addition of more local languages to reach a wider audience. Google recently announced that its voice-enabled Assistant will support Hindi, however, it was only limited to a few questions that could be asked in Hindi but were responded to in English.

Google Assistant now talks in Hindi, as the tech giant has rolled out conversational support for Hindi. It can respond to you in Hindi, do actions asked by Hindi voice commands, and can talk to you casually in the Hindi language.

How to use Google Assistant in Hindi

In order to switch to Hindi on Google Assistant, there are a few steps that you need to follow. The procedure is extremely easy and will ensure that you get Google Assistant talking to you with some really poetic Hindi words.

Step 1 – Go to Google Assistant by either long pressing or tapping the Home button on your smartphone. Alternatively, if you have the Google Assistant shortcut installed on your phone, just tap on it.

Step 2 – Tap on the Blue icon at the top right corner of the Assistant screen. You will now see the Explore option where everything that you can ask the Assistant to perform is listed in an order.

Step 3 – Now, tap on the three vertical dots on the top right corner, jump to Settings from the pop-up menu.

Step 4 – Scroll to the Phone setting and tap on it. Now scroll to Assistant language and open the language menu. You will be prompted to change the device language to proceed with the language change process for Assistant.

Step 5 – Scroll down to find Hindi (written in Devanagari script) and select it.

Step 6 – Exit Google Assistant, and long press Home button to trigger the Google Assistant in Hindi.

You can ask questions like ‘Aaj kaisa mausam rahega?’, ‘Gana sunao’, ‘Kya haal hain?’, and other trivial questions that you might ask Assistant in English. All the responses given by Assistant will be in the Hindi language. You can tell us your quirkiest questions with us in the comments section below.