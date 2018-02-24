Google Assistant in Hindi? Check what tech giant is planning

By the end of this year, you may be able to use Google Assistant in Hindi!

By the end of this year, you may be able to use Google Assistant in Hindi! Tech giant Google has decided to go ahead and announce that it will provide support to as many as 30 languages including Hindi by the end of this year. On Friday, Google made the announcement that the update will reach more than 95 percent Android devices. Other than Hindi, Google Assistant will support languages such as Indonesian, Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Thai and Dutch. The support will be provided to Google Assistant on both Android and iOS devices. The support to the different language set aside, the Google Assistant will have two new features: Location-based reminders and Routines.

As of now, the Google Assistant can support as many as eight languages. However, with this new announcement by the company, it has surely decided to up its game against the likes of Amazon Alexa. Google claims that by the end of this year you will be able to talk to the Assistant with ease and comfort. It will come as a breather for many who cannot speak English and want to reap benefits from the AI-based personal assistant. With this Multilingual support, Google is surely going to branch out to many different areas. At first, the Multilingual support will go live for English, French, and German languages, however, the tech giant has confirmed for more languages.

Google Assistant New features

Other than the multilingual support, Google Assistant will pack a ton of new features will make the user’s task management a lot easier. In the weeks, the US users will get to see as many as six new ‘Routines’ will be added which are focused to help the user to plan as per their work schedule. Like, if the user says the phrase, “Hey Google, I’m home”, then the Assistant connected to your Google Home can easily turn on lights, play the music you like and many more things can be done with just four words.”

As of now, Google is teaming up with many Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Sony, Xiaomi and LG to have a much better support for Assistant.